New Brunswick facing ‘significant flooding’ risk over Easter weekend: forecasters

A year after history-making floods, people living along the St. John River are being warned anew to brace for significant flooding over the Easter weekend.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says the gradual snow melt in the northwest is expected to accelerate rapidly in the days ahead.

Spokesperson Geoffrey Downey says that could mean the river is 1.5 metres above flood levels by Monday, a figure that will approach the high water mark of last spring.

“Be ready,” he said in a telephone interview.

“We’re confident flooding is on the way and it could be significant flooding in a number of places, including in Fredericton.”

It’s a sharp turnaround from optimism just a week earlier.

Earlier in April the temperatures were below zero at night and above freezing during the daylight hours in northern New Brunswick – leading to a gradual melting of snow and lowering the risk of flooding.

However, those conditions have disappeared quickly, replaced by forecasts for double-digit daytime temperatures and over 80 millimetres of rain in just three days in the province’s northwest.

Downey says this potent combination means residents need to be ready for flooding in communities along the river from Edmundston to Saint John.

The province is predicting flooding by Sunday in communities both in the upper and lower St. John River regions, including Saint Francois, Baker Brook, Edmundston, Maugerville, Jemseg and Grand Lake among the towns impacted.

Wayne Tallon, the emergency measures co-ordinator for Fredericton, is noting that the water is expected to rise to 8 metres or 8.1 metres by Monday.

That’s just a few centimetres lower than the high water mark in last year’s floods.

Once again, flyers have been sent out warning people who work or live in over 800 buildings of the potential for flooding.

“The biggest issue is our transportation network is seriously impacted,” he said, adding that the flooding closes off entrances to one of the two major bridges over the river.

Last year, a rapid melt and two late storms that bought heavy, wet snow resulted in major flooding along the St. John River and its tributaries.

The province said about 12,000 properties were affected by widespread flooding between late April and mid-May last year, with dozens of homes and cottages beyond repair.