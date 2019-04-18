Live coverage: Redacted Mueller report expected to be released

The long-awaited Mueller report — or at least a redacted version of it — is expected to be released Thursday.

The report, which looked into Russian collusion with U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, is more than 400 pages long, and took Special Investigator Robert Mueller 22 months to compile.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr previously released a letter summarizing the report, saying there was no collusion, but the summary also said there was evidence on both sides concerning whether or not Trump obstructed justice.

WATCH: Findings of Mueller report released in part

Democrats have called for the full release of the report, but Barr said some things must be redacted, including information on U.S. intelligence and grand jury material must remain secret.

Trump has called the investigation a scam and said the report has exonerated him.

READ MORE: Trump attacks Mueller report as redacted version soon to be released

Follow along with our live coverage of the report’s release in the blog below.