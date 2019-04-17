Two separate transport truck collisions within metres of each other near Camden east

The eastbound lanes on the 401 were blocked for several hours Wednesday morning near Napanee between Palace Road and County Road 4 after two separate transport truck collisions occurred within metres of each other.

The first happened near the Camden East exit around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday. About thirty minutes later, another transport truck rear-ended a pickup truck just a few hundred metres away.

Global News spoke with Scott Woodburn, the traffic management officer with the L&A OPP and he said: “emergency services were just about to clear the collision scene when the second collision occurred behind them.”

There was a significant amount of fog that was hovering over Kingston and surrounding areas Wednesday morning, but OPP told Global News that wasn’t the cause behind the two collisions.

“Weather at any time certainly plays a factor into the collision, it was not a direct cause the collisions,” Woodburn said. “There was sufficient visibility for all traffic on the 401.”

OPP also said that the driver involved in the first collision lost control and ended up in a ditch. In the second collision, a pickup truck stuck in the slow-moving traffic was rear-ended. No one in either collision was injured.

So far, the OPP have charged 32-year-old Michel Morin from Quebec, involved in the first collision, with careless driving. The investigation on the second collision continues.