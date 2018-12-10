Crime
December 10, 2018 11:48 am

Tractor-trailer driver charged after Hwy. 401 crash in Loyalist Township

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP have charged a driver of a tractor-trailer that was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening.

OPP
A A

OPP have charged a truck driver that was involved in a single-vehicle collision over the weekend.

Late Sunday evening, a tractor-trailer was the sole vehicle involved in a collision on Highway 401 in Loyalist Township. The collision closed both eastbound lanes of the highway near Odessa.

READ MORE: Minor injuries after tractor trailer and pick-up collide on Hwy. 401 near Brighton

According to police, the driver was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being extricated from the destroyed truck by paramedics and Loyalist Township Fire and Rescue.

Police say the collision caused a small diesel fuel spill, which was quickly contained.

WATCH: Two transports play “chicken” on Hwy. 401

One lane of the highway was closed overnight, however, all lanes were reopened Monday morning.

The 50-year-old male truck driver from Mississauga was charged with careless driving.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
crash 401
Crime
Kingston
Loyalist Township
loyalist township 401 crash
Odessa
ontario truck crash
OPP
Tractor Trailer Collision
truck crash 401 odessa
truck crash ontario
truck driver charged

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News