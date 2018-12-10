Tractor-trailer driver charged after Hwy. 401 crash in Loyalist Township

OPP have charged a truck driver that was involved in a single-vehicle collision over the weekend.
Late Sunday evening, a tractor-trailer was the sole vehicle involved in a collision on Highway 401 in Loyalist Township. The collision closed both eastbound lanes of the highway near Odessa.
According to police, the driver was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being extricated from the destroyed truck by paramedics and Loyalist Township Fire and Rescue.
Police say the collision caused a small diesel fuel spill, which was quickly contained.
One lane of the highway was closed overnight, however, all lanes were reopened Monday morning.
The 50-year-old male truck driver from Mississauga was charged with careless driving.
