Expired sticker leads Hamilton police to drugs and prohibited weapon

A traffic stop has led Hamilton Police to drugs and a prohibited weapon.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police stopped a vehicle with an expired sticker travelling in the Main and Emerald Streets area and determined the driver was bound by a court order, ‘Not to attend the city of Hamilton with an exception.’

The 41-year-old driver was taken into custody and police say he was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

They say more drugs were also found in the vehicle, along with a knife, while the 31-year-old male passenger also had some meth and a BB gun.

Both men are now facing several drug and weapons charges.

A #HamOnt man & Wheatley man are facing drug & weapon charges after a proactive traffic stop for a validation sticker revealed they were in possession of crystal meth & a prohibited weapon. https://t.co/zwW8BNsyDi pic.twitter.com/jMjXakJyfk — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 17, 2019