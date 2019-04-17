Expired sticker leads Hamilton police to drugs and prohibited weapon
A traffic stop has led Hamilton Police to drugs and a prohibited weapon.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police stopped a vehicle with an expired sticker travelling in the Main and Emerald Streets area and determined the driver was bound by a court order, ‘Not to attend the city of Hamilton with an exception.’
The 41-year-old driver was taken into custody and police say he was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
They say more drugs were also found in the vehicle, along with a knife, while the 31-year-old male passenger also had some meth and a BB gun.
Both men are now facing several drug and weapons charges.
