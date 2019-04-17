London police investigating after man’s body found in vehicle downtown

London police say they’re investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning in the downtown.

It was around 7:45 a.m. when police were alerted to a body found in a vehicle on Talbot Street. It was in the parking lot behind the building the Harmony Grand Buffet was located in, across from the Greyhound station.

Officers at the scene tell 980 CFPL the individual is a man between the ages of 25 and 35.

Investigators say the death isn’t considered suspicious and the coroner is on their way to the scene.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

With files from Liny Lamberink