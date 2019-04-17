Environment Canada warns of near-zero visibility in London on foggy Wednesday morning commute

It’s a foggy Wednesday morning in the Forest City.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for London and the surrounding areas, warning of near zero visibility in fog.

According to the national weather reporting agency, areas of dense fog developed early this morning, adding visibility could be suddenly reduced where fog is heavy.

Fog will dissipate Wednesday morning, but the agency said until then, travel is expected to be hazardous.

Drivers are warned to prepare for areas of near-zero visibility.

Due to the fog, the local school bus authority said all morning buses in Oxford County have been cancelled.

All morning buses in OXFORD are CANCELLED due to fog. Check out affected runs here: https://t.co/xlRPCAUfbf pic.twitter.com/ehcjJul1TX — Southwestern ON STS (@mybigyellowbus) April 17, 2019

Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Eastern and Western Middlesex County are also included in the advisory.