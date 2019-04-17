View Full Results
Weather
April 17, 2019 7:15 am

Environment Canada warns of near-zero visibility in London on foggy Wednesday morning commute

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Heavy fog causing near-zero visibility hit London Wednesday morning

Global News
A A

It’s a foggy Wednesday morning in the Forest City.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for London and the surrounding areas, warning of near zero visibility in fog.

READ MORE: Environment Canada lifts fog advisory for central and northern Alberta

According to the national weather reporting agency, areas of dense fog developed early this morning, adding visibility could be suddenly reduced where fog is heavy.

Fog will dissipate Wednesday morning, but the agency said until then, travel is expected to be hazardous.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island’s ‘fog zone’ to lose campfire exemption during burn bans

Drivers are warned to prepare for areas of near-zero visibility.

Due to the fog, the local school bus authority said all morning buses in Oxford County have been cancelled.

Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Eastern and Western Middlesex County are also included in the advisory.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Fog
Foggy
Komoka
Ldnont
London Ontario
Middlesex County
near-zero visibility
Oxford County
Parkhill
School Bus
Strathroy

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.