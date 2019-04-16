Death of man found on front lawn doesn’t appear to be criminal: London police

London police are investigating after a man was found dead on the front lawn of a home in east London.

Someone called 911 shortly after 11 a.m. Monday and police responded to a Burbrook Avenue address to check on the welfare of the man. Upon arrival, officers discovered the individual was dead.

READ MORE: Death of man whose body was found in London river not suspicious: police

London police say the death doesn’t appear to be criminal in nature, but officers are investigating.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).