PHOTOS: Notre Dame burned, and the faithful prayed for its survival

Notre Dame de Paris went up in flames Monday as the iconic cathedral underwent renovations, creating fears that the building would collapse.

Parisians gathered to pray for the Gothic structure’s survival as firefighters worked to save the 12th-century building from flames.

Fortune had turned in the firefighters’ favour as of Monday night — the commander of the Paris Fire Brigade said both of the cathedral’s towers were safe and that personnel managed to keep flames from reaching the belfry, preventing the collapse of a bell, which could have triggered more widespread damage.

Artwork and holy objects from inside the cathedral were also saved, Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

Pictures taken in Paris on Monday showed onlookers gathered all along the Seine River, taking photos and looking upon a structure that was threatened by fire after having borne witness to nearly 800 years of history.

