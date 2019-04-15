PHOTOS: Notre Dame burned, and the faithful prayed for its survival

Notre Dame de Paris went up in flames Monday as the iconic cathedral underwent renovations, creating fears that the building would collapse.
Parisians gathered to pray for the Gothic structure’s survival as firefighters worked to save the 12th-century building from flames.
Fortune had turned in the firefighters’ favour as of Monday night — the commander of the Paris Fire Brigade said both of the cathedral’s towers were safe and that personnel managed to keep flames from reaching the belfry, preventing the collapse of a bell, which could have triggered more widespread damage.
Artwork and holy objects from inside the cathedral were also saved, Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.
Pictures taken in Paris on Monday showed onlookers gathered all along the Seine River, taking photos and looking upon a structure that was threatened by fire after having borne witness to nearly 800 years of history.
Here are some photos of the cathedral as it burned:
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019.
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Notre Dame cathedral is burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019.
AP Photo/Francois Mori
Firefighters douse flames of the burning Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019.
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People watch Notre Dame Cathedral burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019.
AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh
Firefighters douse flames of the burning Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019.
REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Sparks fill the air as Paris Fire brigade members spray water to extinguish flames as Notre Dame Cathedral burns in Paris, France April 15, 2019.
REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Paris Fire Brigade members are seen at an entrance that looks into the Notre Dame Cathedral as a fire continues to burn in Paris, France, April 15, 2019.
REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People watch as firefighters douse flames of the burning Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019.
REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A still image taken from a video shows flames at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019.
REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
People watch Notre Dame Cathedral burning in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019.
AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Sparks fill the air as Paris Fire Brigade members spray water to extinguish flames as the Notre Dame Cathedral burns in Paris, France April 15, 2019.
REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People pray and sing religious songs next to Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, France April 15, 2019.
REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People pray as Notre Dame Cathedral burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019.
AP Photo/Christophe Ena
- With files from Reuters and The Associated Press
