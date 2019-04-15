Elections Manitoba launches online voter registration

Elections Manitoba is making it easier for voters to participate in the next provincial election.

Starting this year, Manitoba is offering online registration.

All people have to do is enter their name, date of birth and address to register. Voters can also check to see if they’re already registered and update their information.

If someone’s record is not found, or if they would like to update information, they will be prompted to enter their driver’s license number or upload two pieces of ID.

Elections Manitoba also encourages voters to use the service if they are moving, if they are first-time voters, or if they just want to confirm their registration.

Voters can access the online registration service at any time at electionsmanitoba.ca.

