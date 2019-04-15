Canada
April 15, 2019 5:37 pm

Hamilton’s Food4Kids eliminates wait list

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton's Food4Kids program says after three years, it has managed to eliminate its waiting list.

Food4Kids
A A

The organization, which relies on 200 volunteers and community support to feed 1,300 hundred children in 62 schools throughout the city, says it is meeting the needs of every child referred to the program.

Three years ago, they had a wait list of 500 kids.

Spokesman Tom Flood says the impacts of that success are on display each day in classrooms throughout Hamilton, where children are performing better in school with fewer behavioural issues.

Flood adds that while they’d prefer the organization not have to exist, that’s “not the reality of the situation.” He stressed that wiping out the wait list is a chance to take a moment and thank the community, without whom this could not be done.

He describes Food4Kids as a “small organization” that makes a “big impact.”

Food4Kids is a weekend feeding program that places bags of healthy food into the backpacks of students, aged four to 17, on Friday afternoons — an extension of the role played by school-based nutrition programs.

