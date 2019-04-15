Heavy rainstorm leads to flooding, power outages across Ottawa

A heavy rainstorm made its way through the capital Sunday evening, bringing flooding to parts of the city.

According to Environment Canada, a total of 24 mm of rain fell on Ottawa between 3 p.m. and midnight Sunday, with rain continuing into Monday morning.

Several power outages were also reported throughout the city Monday morning in the west end of the city, knocking out power to signal lights throughout Nepean and parts of Kanata and bringing traffic to a crawl.

Majority of customers without power will be restored within the hour, and all by end of day. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/UWHUifUq81 — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) April 15, 2019

According to Environment Canada, the rain will taper off Monday evening but will return Wednesday evening and continue into the weekend.

Several rural roads were also flooded, according to the OPP East division, with road closures affecting County Road 29 in Mississippi Mills and Highway 7.

The OPP is reminding road users to be aware that levels of water on the roads may increase suddenly and that the depth of water can be deceptive.

“Flood water can often disguise other road hazards and the integrity of the road surfaces may be compromised,” said a police statement.

The storm affected a large part of southern Ontario, with flood warnings extending as far as Toronto due to heavy rainfall.

