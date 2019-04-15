London police close section of Highbury Ave. after rollover leaves scrap metal on road

Motorists from St. Thomas may need to find a different way into the Forest City Monday morning.

A section of Highbury Avenue is closed after an early morning rollover left debris on the roadway between London and St. Thomas.

It was around 3:45 a.m. when a commercial vehicle rolled over on Highbury Avenue, spilling a load of scrap metal on the roadway, London police said.

One person was injured, but police do not believe the injuries are serious.

Highbury Avenue is closed between Scotland Drive and Westminster Drive and will be for several hours as crews work to clean up the metal.

The investigation into the single-vehicle collision is ongoing, police said.