April 14, 2019 9:45 pm

Fuel removal from Fukushima’s reactor begins for first time since 2011 meltdown

By Staff The Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, a cooling pool where a total of mostly used 566 sets of fuel rods are stored underwater and covered by a protective net, waits to be removed in a step to empty the pool at Unit 3 of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant ahead of a fuel removal from its storage pool in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast Japan.

AP Photo/Mari Yamaguchi, File
The operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant for the first time is removing fuel from a cooling pool at one of three reactors that melted down in the 2011 disaster, a milestone in the decades-long process to decommission the plant.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. said Monday workers started removing the first of 566 fuel units stored in the pool at Unit 3. The fuel units in the pool are not enclosed and their removal to safer ground is crucial to avoid disaster in case of another major quake.

TEPCO says the removal at Unit 3 would take two years, followed by the two other reactors.

The step comes ahead of the real challenge of removing melted fuel from inside the reactors, but details are largely unknown.

