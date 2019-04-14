Easter Bunny hops for hope at annual chocoholic fundraiser in Kelowna

The bunny ears were out in full force at Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna on Sunday.

“We’ve got probably dozens of Rotarians volunteering to help out to host the Chocoholic Frolic,” said past president of the Rotary Club of Kelowna James Kay.

The event, celebrating its fifth year, is a fundraiser, attracting about 200 chocolate-loving walkers, runners, bikers and, of course, hoppers.

Funds from the event support the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society, an organization with a goal of ending violence against women and children.

It’s a serious topic but the bunny ears and the event itself were meant to be fun and festive.

“It’s a serious subject, absolutely, and the Elizabeth Fry Society does amazing work,” Kay said. “But today is about getting families out into the park, having some fun, seeing the Easter Bunny, chasing some chocolates, doing a 5K walk, run or hop and just enjoying everybody’s company.”

There were lots of activities for the little ones, including face painting, arts and crafts, and interactive lawn games.

But the star of the show was the Easter Bunny, who was giving out hugs and posing for selfies.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna is a service club with volunteers who love to get involved in the community and help organizations near and dear to their hearts.

“Elizabeth Fry Society helps out women and children in need,” Kay said. “In Kelowna, there is a need that a lot of us don’t see on a day-to-day basis. But their team does great work day in and day out, helping people get up and running, helping people be safe and secure.”

Dozens of families came out to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones.

“I have an eight-year-old and a four-month-old and we got my husband out of the house, too, and we all can hang out together,” said one participant. “And there’s chocolate involved, so why not?”

Another mother agreed that it’s all about doing something active and outdoors with the people that matter most.

“It’s a great opportunity to just get out there and walk it with my family and have chocolate on the way, which is kind of an incentive for my six-year-old,” the mother said.

Many of the children agreed that the best part of the day was getting chocolate treats from the Easter Bunny.

Outdoor activities with family and friends, like this Hop for Hope, is something that the Elizabeth Fry Society encourages to help build healthy families and healthy communities.