U.S. investigating reports of Nissan Rogue SUVs braking without cause

The U.S. auto safety agency is probing reports of potential unintended braking in Nissan Rogue vehicles, an issue that prompted a recall notice in Canada earlier this year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it is opening a defect petition review into 2017 and 2018 Rogue models sold in the U.S. in response to a request by the Center for Auto Safety. Roughly 675,000 affected vehicles were sold in the U.S.

The agency will look at reports of the vehicles’ automatic emergency braking system engaging with no apparent obstruction in the vehicle’s path. There are no reports of injuries or deaths associated with the petition.

Nissan said it had investigated the issue extensively and after talks with NHTSA, as well as Transport Canada, it had notified all affected Rogue vehicle customers in the United States and Canada of a software update.

The Transport Canada recall notice, issued in February, affects 90,792 Rogue and Qashqai vehicles (2017 and 2018 models) sold in the country.

“As always, Nissan will continue to work collaboratively with NHTSA and Transport Canada on all matters of product safety,” Nissan said in a statement.

Nissan faces a class-action lawsuit over unintended braking issues in U.S. District Court in California covering Nissan and Infiniti vehicles sold since 2015. The suit says a defect can trigger the brakes and cause vehicles “to abruptly slow down or come to a complete stop in the middle of traffic.”

