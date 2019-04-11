Fire department to handle safe disposal of discarded needles in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna says it will once again be relying on the fire department when it comes to safe needle disposal.

On Thursday, the city announced that people who find improperly discarded needles within city limits should phone the fire department. The number is the fire department’s non-emergency line: 250-469-8801. Callers are asked to select the needle collection option.

Discarded needles are an uncommon sight in some areas of Kelowna, especially in the downtown core. In January, the city encouraged the public to pick up discarded needles, stating it’s not as dangerous as it sounds.

The city’s website said, “We understand that finding improperly disposed needles can cause anxiety, but it’s important to know that, according to Interior Health, the risk of getting sick from a needle is extremely low.”

The public’s response was mixed, with some comments trending negatively.

“We recognize the public concerns over this issue and have taken action,” said Lance Kayfish, community safety director for the City of Kelowna. “It doesn’t matter what area of the city you are in or whether the needle is found outdoors adjacent to private or on public property.

“If you don’t feel comfortable safely disposing of the needle yourself, call the number, and staff will come out to assist with safe pick-up.”

The city added there are needle disposal boxes where warranted, along with preventative measures, such as daily checks of parks and beaches.

“There are more than 36 needle collection boxes in outdoor public washrooms and public spaces throughout the community,” said Kayfish.

“Interior Health has also provided us with several new disposal boxes to install in areas with the most need. The heavy-duty bright yellow boxes are large and easy to spot, and allow people to dispose of a needle within a closed container.”

The boxes are located at the Kelowna RCMP detachment, the Rutland Community Policing office and at Outreach Urban Health. Additional information about discarded needle collection is available online or pick up a brochure at city hall, Parkinson Recreation Centre and the KLO and Rutland Community Policing offices.

Also, the city says if residents do pick up discarded needles, they are asked not to place them in the garbage or recycling, even if the discarded needle is inside a closed-lid container.

For more information about safe needle disposal, visit kelowna.ca/safety.