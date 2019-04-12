Bob Layton: What else didn’t we know about Thales?

The Thales palace is empty.

The people who lived there have been fired and escorted out of the building.

It’s not as though it was a big surprise. We’ve been talking about LRT problems for a couple of years.

In 2017, I did an editorial wondering if we’d ever get the Metro line up to speed, so to speak.

Remember the 16-minute LRT to NAIT wait? One caller said it was long enough to dash in for confession, but he was afraid he’d have to wait behind the transportation people.

Some members of council were surprised to learn that the signalling system they were having so much trouble with, works best underground or for an L-Train, but maybe not with intersections and all that traffic.

And then, two trains ended up on the same track.

Back then we wondered, if this thing ends up in court, city lawyers might be asking why city hall didn’t ask, “What else don’t we know?”

Now, here we are, heading for court with millions of dollars at stake.

Thales says its signalling system was working just fine. The mayor says it was not.

A judge will have to decide whether it was Thales or City Hall that got the signals crossed.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.