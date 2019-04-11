Baby boom: Global News Montreal welcomes three new members to the family

Three new members have been added to Global News Montreal family.

Global News Morning Anchor Laura Casella and her husband, Diego Greco, welcomed their second daughter, Gia, into the world Friday, April 5 at 10:02 p.m.

The tiny tot weighed in at 6 lbs 8 oz.

“Family is complete,” Casella wrote on social media.

A little more than two hours later, photojournalist Felicia Parrillo and husband Paymon Kabiri welcomed their first child, daughter Sofia.

She was born Saturday, April 6 at 12:34 a.m. and weighed 7 lbs 15 oz.

The greatest love we’ve ever known,” the couple said.

Supervisor of news technology Richard Al Sabbagh and his wife Denise Ajoury welcomed their third child, son Alexandre, Wednesday, April 10 at 10:51 p.m.

Everyone is happy and healthy.