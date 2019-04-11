Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival expanding with beer garden, live entertainment

The annual Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival will feature plenty of paddles, suds and songs this June.

On Thursday, organizers of the 19th annual festival announced that for the first time, there will be a beer garden along with live entertainment in Del Crary Park on June 9.

The festival raises money to support breast cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment in the region through donations to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Last year, the event raised $211,238.32.

“Participants and visitors will be able to have first-time experiences at the festival this year and will have the option to stick around after the races to celebrate with teams, family and friends,” said event chairperson Michelle Thornton.

The festival hours at Del Crary Park will be extended beyond the final races on Little Lake to encourage participants and supporters to stay and celebrate a year of fundraising. The event is partnering with Cameron’s Brewing and the Peterborough Folk Festival, which is providing live entertainment set to be announced in May. The folk festival marks its 30th anniversary in August.

“As someone who has spent the majority of their life in the city, our partnership with Peterborough’s Dragon Boat Festival is very close to my heart,” said Andrea Plumley, territory manager at Cameron’s Brewing.

”We are proud to support a special cause and spend the day with survivors, community members and those who travel far for the festival each year.”

Ryan Kemp, artist and public relations manager for the folk festival, added: “It’s a dream to be partnering with such an important local event that is like-minded in its community involvement and support year-round. We are excited to make a memorable day with Peterborough’s Dragon Boat Festival and our great city.”

Participants can enter the festival in competitive, community or breast cancer survivor teams. To register, visit the event’s website.

