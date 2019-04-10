London police seek St. Thomas man wanted in connection with series of ‘distraction thefts’

London police are appealing to the public in hopes of locating a man wanted in connection with five so-called distraction thefts.

Police say the incidents occurred between February 24 and March 22 at local businesses.

In each case, the suspect was reportedly accompanied by one or two other people, both male and female. One person would distract the cashier by asking for help while the suspect allegedly got into the cash register.

The incidents took place on Springbank Drive, Southdale Road West, Commissioners Road West, and Wellington Road South.

London police have charged Raymond Patrick Carvery, 50, of St. Thomas by way of warrant, and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police.