Ajax joins program to provide access to free menstrual products for women

The town of Ajax has joined a growing initiative to help women in need during their menstruation.

The donation campaign is called The Period Purse and was designed to provide access to free menstrual products for females who may not have access or funds to such products.

READ MORE: One-third of young Canadian women can’t afford menstrual products, report finds

One of the organizers of the Ajax chapter, Devon Jarvis, says the program helps to raise awareness about an issue that is often forgotten.

“Feminine hygiene products are normally overlooked,” says Jarvis. “Unfortunately, they are very critical, though, for women who are underprivileged.”

WATCH: Tampon Tuesday highlights the importance of access to femine hygiene products

The program was started in 2017 by a Toronto woman, who began collecting old purses and filling them with menstrual products and giving them to the homeless on the streets.

“I think it’s a great feeling that you are helping somebody in something that is critical every month for all women,” Jarvis said.

READ MORE: All about your period: what’s normal, and when you should see a doctor

The Period Purse is a non-profit organization with chapters across Ontario and Saskatchewan, and it also has an educational aspect — helping to break the stigma surrounding menstruation through public education and advocacy.

Organizers are collecting items like pads, tampons and zip-loc bags to help young women in the region. The campaign will run until April 26th.

Donations can be dropped off at Ajax Town Hall.