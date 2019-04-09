April 13 – Trinity Funeral Home

Estate planning, funeral pre-arrangement, getting things buttoned up… trending topics in this day and age for people who want to protect their families from rising costs and stressful decisions.

If you’re concerned about the high cost of funeral services but are unsure where to start, Brandy Rollins with Trinity Funeral Home joins Talk to the Experts this Saturday.

Trinity Funeral Home — everything a funeral home should be — this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.