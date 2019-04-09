Canada
April 9, 2019 10:50 am
Updated: April 9, 2019 10:55 am

Philpott says Trudeau violated the law by expelling her, Wilson-Raybould from caucus

By Staff The Canadian Press

Independent MPs Jane Philpott and Jody Wilson-Raybould speak with the media before Question Period in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday April 3, 2019. Former cabinet minister Philpott says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the law when he expelled her and Wilson-Raybould from the Liberal caucus.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A A

Former cabinet minister Jane Philpott says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the law when he expelled her and Jody Wilson-Raybould from the Liberal caucus.

In the House of Commons, Philpott says the Parliament of Canada Act says MPs can’t be kicked out of their party groups without a vote and Trudeau ejected them on his own.

She’s asking Speaker Geoff Regan to declare that their privileges were violated.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould rejects criticisms she may have helped Conservatives win the next election

A set of amendments in 2015 was meant to make it more difficult to remove MPs from their caucuses, to shift power away from party leaders and toward rank-and-file legislators.

Philpott says if Trudeau had followed the rules, it would have taken 90 Liberal MPs to vote to kick her and Wilson-Raybould out, and no such vote was held before Trudeau expelled them on the grounds that the caucus didn’t trust them any more.

The two former ministers have been thorns in Trudeau’s side in the SNC-Lavalin affair, with both resigning from cabinet over the way the controversy has been handled.

*more to come

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
#cdnpoli
Jane Philpot
Jody Wilson-Raybould
Justin Trudeau
liberal caucus
SNC Lavalin
SNC Lavalin scandal

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.