Men charged after allegedly brandishing pellet guns in City of Kawartha Lakes

Two men from the Greater Toronto Area face mischief charges after allegedly waving a firearm from the window of a vehicle on Saturday.

Kawartha Lakes OPP received a call indicating that a handgun or pellet gun was allegedly being waved from the passenger window of a vehicle.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in the Coboconk area just north of Lindsay. Police stopped the vehicle, and officers arrested two men and seized two pellet guns.

Adam Cocco, 23, of Toronto, and Torin Hills, 21, of Scarborough, were each charged with mischief.

Hills was also charged with failing to wear a seatbelt.

They were released, and both men are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on May 9.