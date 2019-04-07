Canada
April 7, 2019 6:04 pm

Montrealers remember the Rwandan genocide, 25 years ago

By Photojournalist  Global News

The 1994 genocide is considered the hallmark example of violence that was ignored by the international community. But how far how we come since then?

Several Montrealers, along with local, provincial and federal officials, attended an event in Montreal to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the start of the genocide in Rwanda.

The event, organized by Page Rwanda and the Alliance for Genocide Awareness and Remembrance (AGAR), was held at the Bibliothèque Nationale in Montreal.  Officials later walked to the clock tower in Montreal’s Old Port where they laid a wreath in honour of the victims.

Around 800,000 Rwandan people, mainly Tutsis, were slaughtered in a hundred-day campaign that began April 6, 1994.

The United Nations designated April 7 the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

As recently as a year ago, mass graves were still being found containing thousands of victims who are believed to have been killed during the genocide.

About 5,000 people of Rwandan origin live in Quebec, including more than 3,000 in Montreal.

