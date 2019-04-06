World
April 6, 2019 2:38 am

U.K. finance minister expects ‘some sort of agreement’ with Labour party over Brexit

By Francesco Guarascio Reuters

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday that the Labour party's position remained that there has to be a customs union for Brexit Britain to ensure a good relationship with Europe and avoid unregulated trade.

Talks between the British government and the main opposition Labour party aimed at breaking the deadlock over Brexit continue, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Saturday, adding he expected to reach “some form of agreement.”

Hammond said the government had no red lines in the talks.

Arriving for a meeting of European Union finance ministers in Bucharest, Hammond also said he was optimistic about the outcome of next Wednesday’s EU summit on Brexit, as most EU states agreed there was a need to delay Brexit, as requested by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

