April 6, 2019, marks one year since the fatal collision that changed the lives of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, their families and their entire community. What followed was a remarkable outpouring of support and love from across the nation and the world. But, one year later, the story still isn’t done — the players and the families left behind have launched a new mission to save Canadian lives.

LISTEN: The story of the Humboldt Broncos: One year later