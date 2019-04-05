Features
The story of the Humboldt Broncos: One year later

April 6, 2019, marks one year since the fatal collision that changed the lives of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, their families and their entire community. What followed was a remarkable outpouring of support and love from across the nation and the world. But, one year later, the story still isn’t done — the players and the families left behind have launched a new mission to save Canadian lives.

LISTEN: The story of the Humboldt Broncos: One year later

