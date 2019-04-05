Vancouver Fire crews respond to excavation site after worker injures head

Vancouver Fire crews were called to a workplace incident at Homer Street and West Georgia in downtown Vancouver Friday morning.

Vancouver Fire Chief of Operations David Boone said crews received a report just before 11 a.m. of a worker who was 45 metres below ground level in an excavation site when an unsecured item fell on his head.

“The worker did heave a helmet on, but the position of the worker’s head and neck, somehow the item was able to strike the worker below the rim of the helmet in the back of the head,” said Boone.

Crews were able to pull him out and Boone said the man did suffer a head injury.

“He was able to provide some insight as to what his chief complaint was when he was being removed from the excavation site, he did have some seizure activity, it was concerning,” said Boone.

Special Operations Team responding to 400blk West Georgia to access & extricate injured person. #vanspecops #vfrs pic.twitter.com/pmnbbcHZqA — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) April 5, 2019

The victim was taken to hospital in unknown condition.

Boone said WorkSafeBC was called to investigate.

Global News has reached out to WorkSafeBC for comment.