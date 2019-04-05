New Music Friday feat. Morgan Wallen

On this week’s edition of New Music Friday, we’re featuring Morgan Wallen’s cover of “Cover Me Up” by Jason Isbell.

Morgan Wallen had done a cover of this song and it must have gained enough traction that he decided to release it himself. I can honestly say I was one of those crazy people that would use their data to stream the YouTube video.

Let’s cross our fingers that this is one of the songs we’ll be able to hear him sing live when he comes to Rogers Place on October 11th and the Scotiabank Saddledome on October 12th. Visit our contest page to WIN your way there.