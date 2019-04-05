Unique venues, wide-ranging lineup at Jazz Winnipeg’s 30th festival
For its 30th annual festival, Jazz Winnipeg will be welcoming over 50 local, Canadian and international artists to downtown Winnipeg this summer.
The 2019 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival headliners – including rapper/actor Common, 10-time Grammy winner Bobby McFerrin, and New Orleans funk/jam band Galactic – were announced Friday and join a wide-ranging roster of performers across a swath of jazz and jazz-related genres.
“I’m really excited about our lineup this year,” said Jazz Winnipeg artistic director Michael Falk.
“We’ve got legends old and new, up-and-comers, and artists with a lot of integrity and vision.”
With headlining acts at venues like the Burton Cummings Theatre and Centennial Concert Hall, as well as a jam-packed week of free outdoor shows at The Cube in Old Market Square, 2019’s Jazz Fest is also exploring a few unique venues.
This year’s festival kicks off with ‘JazzFest x CMHR’, a multi-stage experience at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights featuring jazz greats like Brian Blade, Joshua Redman, and Dominique Fils-Aimé.
Another new experiment is the ‘RAW: JazzFest’ series – a partnership with RAW Gallery at a pop-up venue in St. Boniface’s Parc Elzear Goulet, featuring American poet, rapper, writer and actor Saul Williams.
The festival is also bringing a swing night, featuring the Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra, to the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre.
The 2019 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival runs from June 18-23.
