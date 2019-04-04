Man in life-threatening condition after walking into Toronto hospital with gunshot wounds

Toronto police say a man has critical injuries after a shooting in the city’s east end Thursday evening.

A spokesperson told Global News officers were called to a local hospital at around 9:20 p.m. after the victim walked in suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Just after 10 p.m., police said the man was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

Police said officers were also dispatched to Woodside Square at McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East after shell casings were found.

A spokesperson said investigators were working to confirm if both scenes were connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

UPDATE: Victim taken to Trauma Centre by Emergency Run. Serious, life threatening condition.

^rr — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 5, 2019