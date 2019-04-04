Man in life-threatening condition after walking into Toronto hospital with gunshot wounds
Toronto police say a man has critical injuries after a shooting in the city’s east end Thursday evening.
A spokesperson told Global News officers were called to a local hospital at around 9:20 p.m. after the victim walked in suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Just after 10 p.m., police said the man was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics in life-threatening condition.
Police said officers were also dispatched to Woodside Square at McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East after shell casings were found.
A spokesperson said investigators were working to confirm if both scenes were connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
