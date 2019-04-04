Crime
Man in life-threatening condition after walking into Toronto hospital with gunshot wounds

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police said shell casings were found at the Woodside Square plaza Thursday evening.

Toronto police say a man has critical injuries after a shooting in the city’s east end Thursday evening.

A spokesperson told Global News officers were called to a local hospital at around 9:20 p.m. after the victim walked in suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Just after 10 p.m., police said the man was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

Police said officers were also dispatched to Woodside Square at McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East after shell casings were found.

A spokesperson said investigators were working to confirm if both scenes were connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

