Kawartha Lakes man charged with break-and-enter of Lindsay-area home

A City of Kawartha Lakes man has been arrested in connection to a residential break-and-enter last month in the Lindsay area.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police launched an investigation after a suspect allegedly gained entry into a home on Highway 36 around 7:40 a.m. on March 30.

Police say the suspect entered the garage area and removed several pieces of sports equipment.

The homeowner returned later and discovered the home had been entered, according to police.

Police investigated, and on Wednesday, made an arrest.

Christopher Stuart Thompson, 36, of Fenelon Falls, was charged with break-and-enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 9.