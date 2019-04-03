Welland woman faces 69 charges in social media fraud case: police

A woman from Welland who used personal information obtained through social media friends to allegedly create opportunities for bank fraud is facing additional charges, according to police.

Niagara Police’s Central Fraud Unit took 25-year-old Kiona Campbell of Welland into custody for a second time on Wednesday, and charged her with 69 counts of identity theft after establishing that she victimized 69 social media users.

Campbell was picked in late March by police and charged with possession of identity documents, and fraud over $5,000 after a joint investigation with RBC Corporate uncovered the alleged creation of several deceptive bank accounts.

Investigators say the accused used dates of births and other personal information posted to social media for fraudulent financial gains.

Campbell is also facing a breach of recognizance charge.

The investigation remains active, according to police, and they believe there are more victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police’s Central Fraud Unit.

