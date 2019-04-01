April 6 – MacMillan Estate Planning

The next MacMillan Estate Planning Life & Legacy seminar is Tuesday, April 23.

Join trust and estate planning specialist, Sherri MacMillan as she presents strategies that put you in control of what happens to your assets now and for generations to come.

Key topics include minimizing tax, protecting your wealth and keeping family harmony intact.

Register online at MacMillanEstate.com.

Learn more this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.