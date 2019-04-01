Millennium Library patrons planning ‘read-in’ to protest security measures

Amped-up security measures at Winnipeg’s Millennium Library have rubbed more than a few readers the wrong way.

Opponents of the enhanced security setup have taken to social media to organize a “read-in” protest in the library’s lobby Tuesday afternoon, with the goal of illustrating to library management and the city the way the new measures negatively impact marginalized Winnipeggers.

The security measures were put in place Feb. 25, in an attempt to keep library staff and patrons safer following a spate of crime in the area.

The Millennium Library currently screens users who wish to enter, and those who refuse to undergo a bag search or be waved down with a screening wand are denied entry.

The protest’s organizers, via a Facebook event for the protest, called the procedures ‘invasive’ and ‘exclusionary’.

“We believe that all libraries should be accessible to all people, especially those who need them most for resources and shelter because they can’t go anywhere else,” they said.

The protest is calling for the library to stop screening measures, fund and house social services and community supports, and change library services to better meet the needs of marginalized people.

They’re also asking library management to meet with community by June 1 to come up with solutions.

The protest takes place at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s lobby, and protesters are encouraged to bring their favourite book to read.

