SQ investigating after dead body found in car trying to enter Quebec at Hemmingford border
Quebec provincial police are investigating after a dead body was found inside a car attempting to cross the Hemmingford border, between Quebec and New York, early Sunday morning.
An ambulance was called by border agents after the body of an elderly man was located in the back seat. He was declared dead on site.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said it has interviewed the other occupants of the car, a man and woman from Quebec, as well as border agents and witnesses.
No charges have been laid, pending a decision whether or not to hand the case over to prosecutors.
It is believed the family was driving back from a trip to Florida when the man, in his 80s, died.
An autopsy is expected to take place.
