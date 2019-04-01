Winnipeg sees the driest March on record after snowy February

March didn’t come in or go out like a lion. It was a full month of lamb when you look at the weather the city of Winnipeg endured, especially after February.

February temperatures and precipitation amounts were notable for Winnipeg, ending up as one of the coldest and snowiest Februarys on record. March was nearly the complete opposite. Temperatures were slightly cooler than normal but it was the driest March on record in Manitoba’s capital.

Records began for Winnipeg in 1872 and March 2019, one Environment and Climate Change Canada site registered only 0.2 mm of precipitation. The snowy morning of Mar. 29 didn’t register a full millimetre of precipitible water.

Here are the top 10 driest March’s on record from Environment and Climate Change Canada

2019 – 0.2 mm

1939 – 1.5 mm

1924 – 2.3 mm

1915 – 2.8 mm

1875 – 3.6 mm

1881 – 3.6 mm

1893 – 5.6 mm

1994 – 6.0 mm

1883 – 6.1 mm

1901 – 6.6 mm

Typically, Winnipeg will see about 9.7 mm of rain and 16.5 cm of snow to combine for 24.5 mm of precipitible water.