Fundraiser aims to send Manitoba boxers to national championships

Winnipeg’s boxing community gathered today in an effort to send Manitoba’s best boxers to this year’s national championships.

Fifteen fighters, aged 16 to 24, took part in exhibition matches at the Notre Dame Recreational Centre on Sunday afternoon.

All funds raised at the event will go towards making sure those athletes can compete at the national level this spring.

“We felt this is an event where we raised some awareness about the sport, and it has a great end goal where we can get our provincial champions off to nationals. We think it’s sort of a win-win in many ways,” said boxing coach Harry Black.

This year’s national championships are taking place at the end of April in Victoria, B.C.

