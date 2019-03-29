Kelowna replaces 10,000-plus streetlights with LED bulbs

It’s a measure that will save the City of Kelowna an estimated $1 million per year: replacing city streetlights with LED bulbs.

According to the city, the move will save Kelowna taxpayers about $16 million over 15 years.

The city said replacing the 10,000-plus streetlights cost taxpayers around $3.75 million.

The city estimates the new technology will save Kelowna 4.5 million kilowatt hours, which is the same annual use of 400 homes.