March 29, 2019 3:28 pm
Updated: March 29, 2019 3:34 pm

St. Thomas police issue warning after seizing potent gummy worm edibles from high schooler

In Canada you can make cannabis-infused food at home but it is illegal for anyone to buy and or sell edibles to the public

St. Thomas police are reminding the public to exercise caution after seizing edibles from a 16-year-old high school student.

Police say the teen has also been charged under the Ontario Cannabis Act and issued a ticket for $125.

The candy seized looks like a gummy worm but contains 200 mg of THC distillate, which police say is “a lot of purified THC” that would have “extremely potent effects if consumed all at once.”

St. Thomas Police Service

As well, officers ask that anyone who consumes edibles be cautious and “familiarize yourself with consumption and effect.”

Police are also reminding the public that any cannabis product is illegal to use or possess by persons under the age of 19.

