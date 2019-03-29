Kelowna gas stations robbed, attendant threatened with large knife

Kelowna RCMP are on the hunt for at least one suspect after two gas stations were robbed back-to-back on Thursday night.

In one incident, staff described a Caucasian suspect who was armed with a large knife.

The first holdup call came from the Shell gas station at Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road just before 8 p.m., according to nearby resident Tammy Kasper, who saw police descend on the location.

An employee at the station confirmed to Global News they were robbed but refused further comment.

As the investigation into the robbery began, Kasper said she saw police promptly drive away again with their sirens on and their lights flashing.

They didn’t go far, only driving about a block away to the Super Save Gas station across from Mills Road on Highway 33, she said.

An employee was exiting the cooler with supplies when he was confronted by a man armed with a large knife, staff at the Super Save told Global News.

The attendant initially thought it was a joke and laughed at the man, according to staff, but the suspect said it was no joke.

The suspect demanded the attendant place the cash drawer on the counter.

The suspect grabbed the entire drawer and ran behind the gas station, they said.

Staff describe the suspect as a man of about 26-years-old.

A RCMP dog handler was seen searching the area of both incidents.

The Mounties have yet to release information about the robberies or the suspect.