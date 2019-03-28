Regina police make Nadine Machiskinic death investigation review public

The reacted copy of the Independent File Review: Sudden Death Investigation of Nadine Machiskinic” has been made public by the Regina Police Service.

The review was requested by RPS chief Evan Bray in 2017 and carried about by the Saskatchewan RMCP.

“I remain confident that, despite the acknowledged delays in this case, it was thoroughly investigated,” Bray said.

The investigation began in 2015 after Machiskinic’s body was found at the bottom of a laundry chute in Regina’s Delta Hotel on January 10.

Machiskinic was taken to hospital, but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The coroner found she died of blunt-force trauma-related injuries consistent with a 10-storey fall. Her death was not considered suspicious by investigators, instead ruled an accident.

The investigation was adjudicated by the Saskatchewan Provincial Complaints Commission in 2018.

Machiskinic’s family had been critical of the police investigation, taking 60 hours to begin the investigation into her death, and questioning how she fit through the 53 centimetre opening to the chute.

“Our investigation showed no evidence that someone was criminally responsible for the death of Ms. Nadine Machiskinic,” Bray said.

“None of the recommendations in this review would have changed the outcome of our investigation.”

The document, requested under Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (LA FOIPP) legislation, contains 14 recommendations, most have already been implemented by Regina police.

“Based on both the internal and external review of this case, we have been able to make positive steps in supporting our investigators on complex files, through a new Major Case Management system,” Bray said.

“This enhancement, which will be fully functional in the fall of 2019, will allow us to continue to deliver a high level of service to our community.”

Regina police first decided against making the review public, but now said they thought it was only fair.

The Machiskinic’s family were given the review shortly after it was completed.