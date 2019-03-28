Canadian gov’t invests $65 million for 5 new STARS helicopters

Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) got a boost on Thursday, as the Canadian government announced funding for five new helicopters for Western Canada.

Ralph Goodale, federal minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, made the announcement at the STARS base in Regina.

“STARS is a vital lifesaving service across the west. Our investment will provide them with five new, modern, first-class emergency medical helicopters that will help save lives,” Goodale said.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan government renews STARS agreement for 10 years

“The government of Canada is proud to support STARS in renewing its fleet. Their work is precious to so many lives across the region.”

The new helicopters are part of a fleet renewal plan that included purchasing nine new aircraft. Goodale said the new aircraft will help increase availability and flexibility to respond to emergencies.

“This investment in the future of Western Canadians, enabling STARS to be there to fight for the lives of patients in need for generations to come,” Goodale said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon STARS team wins international championship

“This is a historic announcement for STARS and for our fleet renewal process. It’s exceptional news for our patients.”

Two current helicopters will be streamlined to a single-model fleet, resulting in less time and money spent on maintenance and training.

The five medevac-equipped Airbus H145 helicopters will be ready for service by 2021.