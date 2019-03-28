Okanagan weather: April showers after a warm, sunny end to March

Teen temperatures dominated the final week of March in the Okanagan, but clouds and spotty showers slid in Thursday, with cool conditions to start the day.

On Thursday morning, -4 C is what it felt like with the wind chill, as the mercury fell to -2 in the Central Okanagan before some sunny breaks early on helped warm the region into double digits by noon.

Clouds with a chance of showers builds for the afternoon, as thermometers continue to climb into the teens for the 11th straight day.

Skies will clear out Thursday night, allowing temperatures to fall back below freezing by a degree or so by Friday morning, as sunshine kicks back in.

Beautiful blue skies will be back for most of the day, with just a few cumulus clouds bubbling up in the afternoon with a chance of showers as conditions warm up to around 15 degrees.

The slate of sunshine continues into the weekend, with blue skies back in full swing Saturday morning, with a few more mountain and ridge-top clouds in the afternoon as temperatures warm to 16 degrees.

Clouds will build back in after a sunny start for Sunday, with a chance of late-day showers — particularly in the South and North Okanagan — with a daytime high around 15 degrees.

April showers will kick off the month on Monday, with lingering clouds into Tuesday before some mid-week clearing moves in, as daytime highs slip back into low double digits.

