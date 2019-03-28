Traffic
March 28, 2019 2:09 pm

Vernon man ‘just happy that no one was injured’ after vehicle allegedly hits parked cars

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

One of five parked vehicles that was allegedly hit by a truck in a residential area of Vernon Wednesday.

Kevin Topping
A A

A Vernon man said he is “just happy that no one was injured” after five parked cars in his residential neighbourhood were allegedly hit by a truck Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: One person killed in South Okanagan crash near Oliver

According to Kevin Topping, a white truck hit two parked vehicles on 40th Avenue and three more on 34a Street, just around the corner.

Kevin Topping said this was one of the most heavily damaged vehicles hit during Wednesday’s incident. (Kevin Topping)

Kevin Topping

Topping said three men followed the truck, believed to be responsible for the damage, in their own cars to the parking lot of a nearby shopping centre.

One of the men spoke to the driver, who allegedly showed signs of intoxication.

READ MORE: New impaired driving laws close loophole but have lawyers up in arms

Topping did not know whether the driver of the pickup truck was arrested, but said police vehicles were surrounding the truck in the shopping centre.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for comment on this incident.

WATCH: Vernon couple recalls the story of a mudslide hitting their house (April 2018)
Report an error
34a Street
40th Avenue
British Columbia
cars damaged
news
Okanagan
Parked cars hit
RCMP
truck hits parked cars
vehicles damaged
Vernon

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.