Vernon man ‘just happy that no one was injured’ after vehicle allegedly hits parked cars

A Vernon man said he is “just happy that no one was injured” after five parked cars in his residential neighbourhood were allegedly hit by a truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kevin Topping, a white truck hit two parked vehicles on 40th Avenue and three more on 34a Street, just around the corner.

Topping said three men followed the truck, believed to be responsible for the damage, in their own cars to the parking lot of a nearby shopping centre.

One of the men spoke to the driver, who allegedly showed signs of intoxication.

Topping did not know whether the driver of the pickup truck was arrested, but said police vehicles were surrounding the truck in the shopping centre.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for comment on this incident.

