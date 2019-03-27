Kelowna’s conservation office wants a ban on spiked fences after 10 deer impaled

WARNING: This story contains disturbing images.

From the outside, a wrought-iron fence with pointed pickets sticking out the top seems harmless.

But since the beginning of 2019, 10 deer have been found dead or needing to be euthanized in Kelowna after being injured by those same fences.

The latest case was on March 20, when Kelowna’s Conservation Officer Service tended to a mule deer impaled by a pointed wrought-iron fence in the Upper Mission area.

Conservation officer Ed Seitz says it happens when deers are jumping over a fence.

“Some aren’t quite making it, and their back end is getting impaled on the spears,” he said, adding that the solution is simple.

WARNING: Disturbing images. Kelowna’s Conservation Officer Service shared images of deer found impaled on fences around Kelowna

“First off, eliminate the spears or spikes on top — probably best to either increase the height of the fence or put a smooth pipe or bar so the deer can slide over the fence,” Seitz said.

Kelowna’s Conservation Officer Service is now recommending the City of Kelowna enact a bylaw prohibiting spiked fences.

Seitz says it’s because the number of deer getting injured is on the rise.

“It’s becoming a situation that’s happening more and more frequently so we’ve consulted with the city and we’re working together with them, and they’re trying to come up with a solution to stop this from happening,” he said.

Seitz adds the problem is that spiked fences on residential properties have become more and more popular in the Kelowna area.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is reminding the public that some fences can be very dangerous to deer and other wildlife and that this situation is also occurring in other communities across the province.