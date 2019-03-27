Winnipeg woman ‘tackled’ by court sheriffs settles lawsuit with Province

The Manitoba government has reached a settlement with a woman who said she was violently tackled by sheriff’s officers inside the Winnipeg courthouse.

Calli Vanderaa filed a statement of claim in February of last year that alleged three security guards tackled her to the ground and one put a knee on the back of her head.

Vanderaa had been shot in 2015, when she was 16, and said she had the run-in immediately after the man accused of shooting her was acquitted.

Vanderaa’s statement of claim said the guards detained her father when he yelled at the accused and then came after her when she started recording their actions on her cellphone.

The government and Vanderaa’s lawyer, Robert Tapper, say they won’t release details of the settlement.

A provincial cabinet order, dated two weeks before the settlement was made official and released, authorized a payment of $35,000 to Tapper’s law firm, but does not specify what for.

