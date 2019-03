A portion of Highway 403 had to be closed on Wednesday after a tractor-trailer rollover sparked a grass fire in Ancaster.

Police say the truck, carrying car parts, rolled on the westbound ramp from the Lincoln Alexander Parkway around 11 a.m. with the clean-up taking a couple of hours.

Only minor injuries were reported.

UPDATE Ramp Closure: #Hwy403 WB on ramp from the Linc – Ramp closed due to a collision. Reopening time unknown ^jp — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) March 27, 2019

**TRAFFIC UPDATE** All HPS officers have cleared the scene- Hwy 403/Linc westbound. Vehicular traffic remains congested due to continued ramp closures. Please avoid the area if possible. No further updates from Hamilton Police, @OPP_HSD investigation. https://t.co/PpclEOhbpL — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 27, 2019