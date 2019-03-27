N.S. inquiry into Lionel Desmond murder-suicide to begin hearings in September

The fatality inquiry into the Lionel Desmond killings is expected to begin hearings in September.

The Afghan war veteran, who had been diagnosed with PTSD, killed his family and himself in rural Nova Scotia on Jan. 3, 2017.

Members of Desmond’s immediate family have long complained he did not get the help he needed from federal and provincial agencies.

Jennifer Stairs, a spokeswoman for the judiciary, said Wednesday provincial court Judge Warren Zimmer will begin hearing evidence in September at a renovated former municipal building in Guysborough, N.S.

On May 21, Zimmer will hear applications from anyone interested in participating in the inquiry.

The 33-year-old Desmond served two tours in Afghanistan in 2007.